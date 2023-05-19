Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 19 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 17 was in line with the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 29.
Across England there were 3,550 people in hospital with Covid as of May 17, with 89 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 36% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.
The figures also show that 22 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 15. This was up from 20 in the previous seven days.