Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 29 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 26 was in line with the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 58.
Across England there were 4,809 people in hospital with Covid as of April 26, with 101 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 40% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.
The figures also show that 40 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 24. This was up from 19 in the previous seven days.