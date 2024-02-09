Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 32 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 4 was down from 35 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,319 people in hospital with Covid as of February 4.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 20% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 40 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 2.