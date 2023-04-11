Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 58 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was in line with the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 46.
Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.
The figures also show that 50 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 3. This was down from 57 in the previous seven days.