The RSPCA has renewed an appeal to identify a man who may hold key information about disturbing online footage showing a ferret being harmed.
The charity says the video appears to show the animal being repeatedly hit, bitten and roughly handled.
Investigators have released images of a man they believe could assist their enquiries.
Animal rescue officer Freya Lamb said the RSPCA was keen to speak to him, adding the footage was too distressing to share publicly.
“We’re asking anyone who recognises the man in the pictures to contact us,” she said. “We’re not sure where the video was taken although it’s thought to be either Worcestershire or Devon.”
Anyone with information is urged to call the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01720902.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.