THE RSPCA has revealed a heartbreaking 16 per cent rise in animal neglect reports in Devon.
The charity has received 1,379 reports about neglected animals in the first ten months of this year in the county - compared to 1,185 in the same period last year.
In total in 2024, there were 1,388 reports about neglected animals in Devon made to the RSPCA.
RSPCA superintendent Simon Osborne said: “Animals are facing shocking levels of neglect right now - they are often starving behind closed doors and being left without the treatment they urgently need.
“The truth is, times are desperately tough – and innocent animals are tragically the ones paying the ultimate price.
“The heartbreaking surge in neglect reports has already shattered our records, and we fear for what is to come over the winter months.
“These are not just statistics; behind the staggering numbers are individual animals, all who desperately need and deserve our help to survive.
“It’s unbearable to see the pain in their eyes but that’s the reality facing our so many animals and our rescuers fighting to save their lives.
“Our emergency teams are under real pressure - but we'll keep being there for animals experiencing the worst cruelty and neglect.
“In addition to responding on the frontline for animals, as a charity we’re doing all we can to keep animals in loving homes.
“Amid the tough financial climate, we’ve committed extra funding to crisis measures; launched an online cost-of-living hub, and expanded our pet food bank partnerships.
“But this vital work is only made possible by the kindness and generosity of our supporters. Every single donation goes directly toward building a better world for every kind of animal.”
