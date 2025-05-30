Amid footie-fever ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday (May 31), the RSPCA is urging people in Devon to save the lives of animals by putting their garden football nets away after use.
In 2024, the RSPCA received 1,355 reports of animals getting entangled in all types of netting, with almost half of them (586) in the peak months of May, June and July.
Devon generated the second-highest numbers of netting-related reports to the RSPCA last year – with 60 reports reaching the charity from the county – relating to animals caught in a variety of netting types, including foxes in football nets and gulls and pigeons caught in bird deterrent nets.
RSPCA scientific officer Rebecca Machin said: “We know so many people in Devon will be getting excited about the Champions League final, and we think it's great that many will be inspired by the action, and want to get outside and have a kick around themselves.
“But our data shows that unattended football and other netting can trap, injure and even kill wildlife and pets, so it’s really important to put nets safely away when they’re not being used after the game is done.
“The problem is so serious that during last year’s peak months (May, June and July), we dealt with 100 incidents of netting-entangled foxes – mostly cubs.
“But it’s not just foxes that are affected; other wild mammals like hedgehogs and deer, and even domestic pet mammals – including cats, can become potentially fatally entangled. But amid a difficult period for many animals, when netting reports typically spike, people have the power to make a real difference.
“Getting caught up in netting is very stressful for an animal, particularly one that’s wild. And if the animal gets seriously entangled, netting – whether it’s used for sports, fencing or the garden – can cause severe injuries or even death.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.