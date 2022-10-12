Sampford Courtenay to hold fashion show for pre-loved clothes
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Thursday 20th October 2022 1:30 pm
Good quality clothing wanted for Fashion Show with an Eco Twist at Sampford Courtenay. (Unsplash )
Sampford Courtenay will hold a second-hand clothes fashion show this Friday (October 21) to highlight the impact of the fashion industry on the environment.
The event has been organised by the Sampford Courtenay Environmental and Sustainability Group (SCEnSus) in order to encourage people to save and reuse clothes.
It will be held at the village hall between 7-10pm and will include a cat-walk show and the chance to enjoy wine and cheese.
Any unsold items will be on show at a coffee morning the following day with any left over donated to Okehampton charities.
