Sampford Courtenay to hold fashion show for pre-loved clothes

By Amy Hetherington   |   Reporter   |
Thursday 20th October 2022 1:30 pm
[email protected]
Share
Good quality clothing wanted for Fashion Show with an Eco Twist at Sampford Courtenay. (Unsplash )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Sampford Courtenay will hold a second-hand clothes fashion show this Friday (October 21) to highlight the impact of the fashion industry on the environment.

The event has been organised by the Sampford Courtenay Environmental and Sustainability Group (SCEnSus) in order to encourage people to save and reuse clothes.

It will be held at the village hall between 7-10pm and will include a cat-walk show and the chance to enjoy wine and cheese.

Any unsold items will be on show at a coffee morning the following day with any left over donated to Okehampton charities.

For more information contact Marion Pratt at [email protected] or on 07479 775572.

More About:

Sampford CourtenayOkehampton
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0