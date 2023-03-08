School bus routes to Chagford Primary School and Okehampton College will not be running today due to icy weather, which the Met Office forecast yesterday.
Devon County Council announced today that the bus route OKE041 to Chagford CoE Primary School was abandoned before picking pupils up this morning due to snow and confirmed that bus routes OKE004 and OKE005 will not be operating today.
This follows the announcement from the Met Office yesterday that there was a possibility of up to 10cm of snow in the South West through Tuesday night into Wednesday over 24 to 36 hour period.