End of life charity Marie Curie has announced a second date for its Dartmoor 13 Tors Trek.
The fundraising event this autumn now includes Saturday, 5 October but spaces are filling fast warns the charity.
Matt Carruthers, senior events manager, said: “The 13 tors event has always been popular but when this year sold out quicker than ever, leaving us with a lengthy waiting list, we decided it was the right time to add a second date.
“Following consultation with Dartmoor National Park, we made an additional 200 spaces available on Saturday, 5 October. Many have been filled already so consider signing up quickly if you’d like a space.”
The popular charity trek begins and ends in the picturesque village of Widecombe in the Moor. It covers a 14-mile circular route taking in 13 of Dartmoor’s iconic tors. Competitors are welcomed back with a medal and well-deserved Devon cream tea courtesy of the Cafe on the Green in Widecombe.
In 2023 179 trekkers took part raising £57,585 to support Marie Curie’s work providing end of life care and support in people’s own homes. The money raised from the 13 Tors Trek also helps fund Marie Curie’s free support line which offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management to financial information and bereavement support.
Gillian Payne, a Marie Curie healthcare assistant, took part in the 13 Tors Trek last year.
She said: “The walk was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life. But I did it in seven hours 55 minutes and I raised £900 on my JustGiving page. I was so proud of myself.
“I met a guy whose wife had died a few weeks before and he was walking to raise money for her. It was so emotional, but fantastic at the same time, seeing all the other walkers and talking to them about their stories.”
Information about the 13 Tors Trek can be found https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/charity-events/hiking/tors-challenge. Entrants must be 14 years and over with under 18s accompanied by an adult. A registration fee of £23 applies.