Service for Ukrainians

Okehampton’s Inspiration Church will be holding a church service in Ukrainian this Sunday (June 19) which the aim of reaching out to Ukrainian families in the area.

The service will be held at 10.30am at Okehampton cafe, Toast and will be lead by resident Ukrainian pastor, Slava Nod, in Ukrainian and English.

Inspiration Church’s reverend, Mike Davies said: ‘We thought we would invite Slava to speak. Our relationship with Slava goes back many years and during my visits to the Ukraine he has regularly translated for me. It is an opportunity for some of the local Ukrainian families to come along in an informal setting and have an informal service spoken in their own language.’

The church also holds an informal meeting in Toast on the third Sunday of each month. Meetings usually start at 11am with coffee and cake followed by a short word.

Okehampton has had strong links with the Ukraine as Rev Mike Davies (pictured with Slava above) has visited churches in various parts of the Ukraine.

Inspiration, which has now been in Okehampton for 22 years is currently having its property in Crediton Road undergo extensive building works and in the meantime meets at different venues each week.