Joe Pennington, from Okehampton, is celebrating an impressive five grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s as well as having recently gained a grade 7 in the trumpet and grade 6 in the piano, whilst fellow musician, Zeb Penfold, who has juggled his GCSE studies with his talent in drumming as well as being a part of the college’s successful U16 Rugby team, gained three grade 9s, one grade 8, four grade 7s and three grade 6s.