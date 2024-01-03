Questions have been raised over the fairness of the new parking system in Okehampton’s Lidl car park for those with short-term memory loss.
The new system, which was introduced last year, requires shoppers to scan their receipt and input their licence plate number into a machine after paying in order to avoid a fine. The system has been brought in to ensure that everyone parking in the car park has shopped at Lidl. They can do so for up to 90 minutes.
But, one member of the public has argued that this is discriminatory to those with memory loss who are likely to forget to do so and incur an unwarranted fine.
In a letter to Okehampton Town Council, the member of the public wrote: “The problem is that for the elderly with short-term memory loss, it is impossible.
“Short-term memory loss means that even if the cashier reminds the elderly shopper to scan their receipt and input their registration, any conversation/distraction after that simply replaces the reminder.
“The current system, I believe, is discriminating against the elderly population who have a higher proportion of short-term memory loss.”
Lynn Roddy, director of home care organisation Home Instead locally, also has concernss, saying the system may not only affect those with short-term memory loss but also those with physical difficulties.
She said: “Arthritic fingers may find it difficult to key in a registration. For those on their journey with dementia or mild cognitive impairment, working memory struggles the most when it is under pressure.
“Could Lidl provide some in person assistance in the early days of this new system to help those (and this may mean many shoppers) having difficulties?
“This extra interaction would be a real positive for all – Lidl improve customer relations and shoppers avoid potential fines.”
At the latest Okehampton Town Council meeting, councillors advised the letter writer to contact the independent company which operates the car park to explain their concerns.
The supermarket’s website states that anyone wishing to contest a fine, should contact the car park operator.
A Lidl spokesperson, said: “These systems are in common use across different industry sectors.. .allowing genuine customers to validate their parking.
As a responsible business, we go to great lengths to inform the public of the restrictions, by providing extensive signage highlighting all of the necessary details, including the validation process.
“At our Okehampton store, this includes a total of 11 signs located in prominent spaces across the car park and within the store.
“Each of the four registration terminals are placed in highly visible locations, immediately behind the tills. They all have very bright and visible screens that display clear messages.”
A pay-up-front system with a refund at the till for shoppers has been proposed, but Lidl has declined to say if it would consider changing the parking system.