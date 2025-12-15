Children in a local hospital have had a very special red-coated theatrical visitor to bring festive joy to their bedside.
Derriford Hospital children’s ward hosted the star of Theatre Royal Plymouth’s (TRP) magical children’s show, Raymond Briggs’ Father Christmas.
Joined by his faithful cat and puppeteer Christopher Finn, Father Christmas entertained the children, from babies to teenagers, giving gifts and making them laugh.
The visit was arranged to sh re the magic of theatre beyond TRP’s stages, whilst bringing festive cheer to those who might not be able to celebrate at home this year.
Ryan Wilce, TRP producer, said: “Obviously, this is a very busy time for the Father Christmas actor, but he was genuinely delighted to take time out of his preparations to visit the children at Derriford Hospital.
“Bringing a touch of Christmas joy to youngsters in our region and families experiencing challenges captures the true spirit of the season. Seeing the smiles on the youngsters’ faces reminds us of the power of theatre and how stories and characters have the power to lift spirits.
“Alongside this, the show has offered opportunities for us to engage with young people across the city; from toddlers discovering story time and theatre for the first time to teens navigating their career aspirations.”
The visit to Derriford Hospital was made possible through a partnership with Theatre Royal Plymouth and University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust.
TRP has also been telling the Raymond Briggs story into the wider community. The team stages weekly interactive storytelling groups for two to four year olds, called Tiny Tales, to Plymouth libraries over the festive period, reading to around 150 children.
TRP’s Father Christmas is starring in Raymond Briggs’ Father Christmas in The Drum until Sunday 28 December, with limited tickets still available: https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/father-christmas-2025/
