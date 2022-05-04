Simmons Park’s new zip wire finished
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Saturday 7th May 2022 6:00 am
Share
The new zip wire will be opened officially during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Submitted )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The official opening ceremony for Simmons Park’s new zip wire will take place as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month.
Following the vandalisation of the park’s old zip wire in 2020, Okehampton Town Council, along with West Devon Borough Council and Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council, funded the replacement of the popular play equipment which cost in excess of £16,000.
Okehampton Town Council has now announced that the installation of the new zip wire is complete and will hold an opening ceremony on June 4.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |