Simmons Park’s new zip wire finished

The new zip wire will be opened officially during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ( Submitted )

The official opening ceremony for Simmons Park’s new zip wire will take place as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month.

Following the vandalisation of the park’s old zip wire in 2020, Okehampton Town Council, along with West Devon Borough Council and Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council, funded the replacement of the popular play equipment which cost in excess of £16,000.