South Tawton residents without water for hours in extreme heat after burst pipe
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Wednesday 24th August 2022 4:00 pm
Share
(South East Water )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
South Tawton residents were without water for about two hours on Wednesday (August 10) when a mains water pipe burst in Sorrels.
Residents banded together while Sorrels residents were without water with The Kings Arms in South Zeal handing out bottled water to those affected which it placed on the wall by the Sorrels.
The road leading from the Sorrels to Moon Cross Barn was closed by South West Water to repair the leak and though water supply was returned to residents after two hours the road closure remained in place.
South Tawton warned that the road would be closed for the next two days causing congestion.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |