Colin, who coordinates the Dolton Winkleigh CSW group, said he and his five group members have already seen positive results. He said: “We feel we are here mostly to slow traffic down – and we’ve already noticed that people are driving slower through the village. We plan to pop up in different locations at different times so people won’t really know when we’re here. It was simple to register as a new group – we just went to the Community Speedwatch website and submitted our details. Then a member of Devon & Cornwall Police made contact with us who trained us to use the equipment and helped us set the group up. It was a surprise to hear that we were the 200th group in Devon and Cornwall, but it’s something we’re quite proud of. There are even more groups now and we’ve had a lot of interest from neighbouring towns and villages who want to find out more.”