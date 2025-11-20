Schools in the South West are being invited to apply for free breakfast club funding from today as more Government funding is made available.
There is funding for 173 schools in the South West, as part of a Government scheme to help struggling families.
The scheme is open to institutions where 40 per cent of the pupils receive free school meals.
The Government has increased funding for mainstream schools to £1 per child and schools that take part are set to receive £25 per day to cover staffing and administration.
It is estimated that parents could save up to £450 per year and gain 95 hours of extra free time by freeing up time in the mornings before school.
The programme will be rolled out to the first 500 schools in April 2026, with 1,500 more expected to follow in September next year.
