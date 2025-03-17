Children at St James Primary took part in a road safety workshop at the beginning of the month.
A local police officer visited the school and led an informative session on road safety.
The session focused on how to be safe in the local area, highlighting the lack of pavement pathways around the school and the need to be particularly careful when coming to and leaving school.
In addition to this workshop, Year 5 children had the opportunity to accompany local police officers to perform speed checks on Crediton Road, a busy road beside the school. The children had the opportunity not only to learn more about road safety but also to help the officers educate the public on the dangers of driving too fast.
This was as part of St James' work with the Mini Police initiative, which seeks to help the children form healthy relationships with the authorities as well as providing opportunities for learning and development.
Busy Crediton Road, outside the school, has recently been the focus of a campaign led by parents for a crossing to allow the children to get to school safely.