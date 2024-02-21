St James C of E Primary School staff, pupils, parents and members of the Okehampton community gathered last week (February 20) to witness the opening of the long-awaited adventure playground at the school.
This event marked the end of a years-long fundraising campaign by the school’s parent, teacher association (Friends of St James), which managed to raise over £27,000 for the construction of the play equipment, which will be used during PE lessons and at playtime.
London Inn landlord Simon Chudley, who raised £2,780 for the school in his ‘Dry June’ challenge, cut the ribbon and pronounced the play area officially open.
Vickie Norris, who was co-chair of the Friends of St James, said: “We would like to thank all the individuals and businesses who supported our project. Individuals who supported our fundraising events, and individuals and businesses who donated items, their time and monetary donations. We are very lucky to be part of such a supportive, close and generous community and the benefits that has granted to our children.”
The playground installation was completed in November 2023 and the children gained access to it from the start of the spring term in Jan 2024 - each class has used it at least once during PE lessons so far, and has been used as a treat activity
Following the February half-term, the children have been allowed to use the play area during lunchtime play. St James Primary opened in 2018 and at that time the outside space was “a blank canvas” which has now been filled with a willow dome, a forest school area, a storage shed, and raised beds for planting fruit, vegetables, and flowering plants. There is also a memorial garden currently being constructed in memory of the school’s principal, Suzie Stevens, who passed away in 2023.