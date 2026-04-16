First aid charity St John Ambulance has launched a recruitment drive for 1,500 new emergency responders to support event and community safety across England, with positions available in West Devon.
The recruitment drive follows reports of rising demand for St John Ambulance services, with training and deployments expected to increase through 2026.
Emergency responders deliver first aid and clinical care at public events and in local communities. Their responsibilities include assessing injuries or illnesses, providing treatment, managing first aid scenes, and working with colleagues and emergency services.
“Volunteering with St John Ambulance is one of the most rewarding things you can do, and as an emergency responder you really are there in the moments that matter,” said Kevin Munday, chief commissioner at St John Ambulance.
“You might be the person who brings calm to a frightening situation, provides urgent care, or helps someone safely on their way home or into the hands of the NHS. We’ll train you, support you, and you’ll be part of a brilliant team - but what you bring is your compassion, your commitment and your willingness to step up when it counts.”
According to St John Ambulance, the role is open to individuals interested in gaining practical skills and supporting their local community. The charity has also noted that the position offers experience relevant to future healthcare careers.
Applicants must be aged 18 or over. No previous first aid experience is required, as full training and support will be provided.Emergency responders are expected to volunteer around 100 hours per year, depending on local requirements.
All applicants will be subject to an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check.
Further information and application details are available at https://www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities/emergency-responder/.
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