The old grey mare from the Devonshire anthem will be visiting Sticklepath this evening at the All Hallow’s Friday event.
The horse was made famous in the Widecombe Fair song which sadly records her demise carrying the seven riders to the fair.
Research has now shown that these riders were more likely to have hired the mare from Tom Pearse, a well-known businessman in Sticklepath, says event organiser Derek Moore.
In fact, Tom Pearse is buried in the Quaker burying ground in the village, whilst his mare is still thought to be skirtling and groaning up on the moor.
For some years now, the mare has reappeared in the village to seek out the 'ghosts' of the riders to seek apologies and amends.
Children and families can join the trail which includes selected householders providing either advice or treats.
The event starts in the village hall at 6pm, followed by a darkened trail around the village with biscuits, sweets and a few surprises along the way.
An adult version of the event will start in the Devonshire Inn from 8pm.
The event which is becoming a village tradition was created by the Sticklepath Heritage Group and Beacon Arts.
All are welcome to join in; donations toward the cost of the event will be gratefully received.