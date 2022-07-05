Street lamps brightness

North Tawton residents have raised complaints that new street lamps which have been installed in a heritage and conservation site are too bright and overly disruptive.

Residents are concerned that the brightness of the streetlamps does not comply with the policy put down by Devon County Council which states that designers should ensure that rural locations are not urbanised with overly-bright streetlamps.

In response, North Tawton’s town clerk has written to the county’s highway authority regarding the suitability of these streetlamps and is currently awaiting a reply.

The streetlamp columns and lanterns are set to be replaced but due to logistical reasons the lanterns are being changed first. The columns, which are manufactured in the Netherlands, will be installed at a later date.

At the town’s annual general meeting earlier this years, residents previously raised complaints to the neighbourhood highway officer that new streetlamps were too bright and disturbing their sleep.