THE Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind as Storm Éowyn is expected to make landfall on Friday.
The Exeter-based forecaster’s warning comes into force from midnight to 11.59pm on Friday, January 25.
Storm Éowyn is likely to bring a spell of very strong winds, initially southeasterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of between 50 and 60mph inland and between 60 and 70mph around some coasts and hills.
The Met Office is warning of widespread disruption across the South West.
This includes damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs; power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage; road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible and possible injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris.