Support with water bills as household costs rise
IF you need help with paying water bills due to debt, or because you are struggling to meet the bills because of a signficant life event, or because other prices such as food and energy have rocketed - South West Water is offering support.
A company spokesman said: ‘No one should worry about their water bill, that’s why we’ve got a range of help available for those that need it. Everyone’s different and that’s why the support we offer is different. If you need help with your bill because things in your life have changed or you’ve fallen behind with your bill, we can and will help you.’
Among the offers are payment plans which spread the cost of bills. ‘Restart’ is a payment matching scheme to help residents get out of debt and can be paid directly from state benefits.
If residents are new to being in debt, or are dealing with an extraordinary life event, South West Water’s ‘Freshstart Fund’ may be able to help.
The ‘WaterSure’ tariff helps people on lower incomes and if they use more water than the average household. It works by capping yearly bills, regardless of the amount of water used. To apply for WaterSure, customers can complete online forms on the company website.
The ‘WaterCare’ tariff helps those on really low incomes and is made up of five bands which offer a percentage off standard metred charges - this can be a reduction off bills from 15% up to 85%.
Customers can send South West Water messages on social media or via webchat on its website or call the company on 0344 346 1010. They are open from 8am to 6pm Mondays to Fridays and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.
