Householders looking to save money and the environment at the same time cannot do better than visit Tamar Energy Festival this Saturday (November 11) in Tavistock’s Butcher’s Hall.
Kate Royston, of Tamar Energy Community, festival organisers, said: “Keeping an eye on how much energy we’re using in the home can make a big difference to our bills and their affordability.
“Which appliances we use, for example in the kitchen, and how we use them, will have an influence. Microwaves and slow cookers can be ten times less expensive to use than your conventional oven and hob. They use less watts to do the same job.” At Tamar Energy Fest, Tamar Energy Community (TEC) can talk to visitors and share examples of the different ways in which people can ‘Save the Watts’. One of the most effective ways of reducing heating costs is to future proof your home and its fabric (i.e. the external parts of properties which face the outside). Through insulation, it becomes much more difficult for the heat to escape. This means that residents don’t need to put so much heat in, which will cost less and also help the climate at the same time by keeping in the heat.
Kate added: “For some properties this can be relatively simple and inexpensive. For our older and more traditionally built properties this may be more challenging. However our understanding and experience of what can be done is improving all the time. Here at Tamar Energy Community we’d like to see what we can do to help. On Saturday we’ll be in Butchers’ Hall in Tavistock for our annual Tamar Energy Fest. Doors open from 10:00 to 15:00. Do come along to see us, our information stands and the other exhibitors! It’s free and family friendly! Tea, coffee, and delicious cake will also be available.” TEC will be joined by Lendology, a social enterprise supported by West Devon council, offering home improvement loans (https://www.lendology.org.uk/); and other exhibitors including Mitchell & Dickinson.