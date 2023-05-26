The Arts Market takes place in Tavistock’s historic Butchers Hall on the first Saturday of every month except January, and Friday dates have been added for the first time for the busier months in the calendar this year by popular demand. The next one takes place this Saturday, June 3.
Exhibitor Richard Albon Fine Art describes The Arts Market as ‘unique in offering a wide range of products and services not found on any high street. It covers art products in many forms by different types of artist offering something to suit a range of pockets and tastes. You are not only buying something special from one of our group but also buying a piece of the artist as there is generally a story behind much that is on show.
‘There is on show a wealth of artistic talent in all its forms. The exhibitors are always happy to discuss their work and are keen listeners to customers’ requirements.’
Meanwhile, another fan, Derek Ratford of Affordable Art Framing, said: ‘A visit to this venue and the surrounding area, with the Pannier Market and specialist shops nearby, is always worthwhile.’ So, for a unique shopping experience, why not head to Tavistock Arts Market?
The Arts Market, pictured, takes place monthly in the Butchers’ Hall.