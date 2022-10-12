Three more Okehampton Town Council seats become vacant
There are three new vacancies on Okehampton Town Council following the resignation of former councillors Debra Travers, Deborah Sanger and Paul Jessop.
The decisions of all three to resign follows that of former councillors Greta Button, who resigned earlier this year with Ms Sanger and Mr Jessop stating that they had decided to resign as they had been the recipients of ‘unacceptable behaviour.’
Greta Button’s post has now been filled by Okehampton resident Allenton Fisher who was co-opted by the council to fill her position.
The town council has already issued notices of vacancies for all three positions and will arrange a by-election if, within fourteen days, at least ten electors write to the returning officer at West Devon Borough Council asking for such an election.
Requests can be posted or emailed to the borough council, though any emailed request must contain a ‘wet ink’ signature.
If not, councillors will vote in new members via co-option.
To apply for the role, applicants must satisfy several conditions which include being registered on the parish’s electoral roll and having lived or worked in the parish for at least one year.
Councillors are responsible for representing their ward on the council, decision-making, scrutinising council decisions and carrying out regulatory, judicial and statutory duties.
They can be members of a political party or independent.
For more information contact the town council.
