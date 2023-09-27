Okehampton Town councillors have agreed to write to telecom company Open Reach asking workers to come and fix a broken cabinet on the corner of Lodge Hill and Ranelagh Road.
At a town council planning committee meeting on Monday (October 2), Cllr Christine Marsh informed the council that the metal telecom cabinet had been abandoned for so long that the cabinet door was now dented and no longer closed properly.
Describing the state in which the cabinet was left as “untidy,” Cllr Marsh asked the planning committee to contact Open Reach to ask that the company come and clear up the box, which is currently not in use.