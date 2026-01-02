British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of January 2, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Torridge and Tavistock were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 5,255 out of 2,974,931 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 1,166 out of 676,402 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 461 out of 260,073 total signatures
• Do not merge section 1 & 2 regulations on firearms licenses — 395 out of 112,507 total signatures
• Make it an offence for a person's dog to kill another pet and prosecute owners — 312 out of 61,687 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 303 out of 177,753 total signatures
• Remove power to cancel local government elections — 298 out of 129,865 total signatures
• Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 229 out of 100,440 total signatures
• Call a public inquiry into Russian influence on UK politics & democracy — 219 out of 113,152 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 213 out of 187,878 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.