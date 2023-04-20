House prices dropped by 2.5% – more than the average for the South West – in Torridge in February, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 9.8% annual growth.
The average Torridge house price in February was £326,486, Land Registry figures show – a 2.5% decrease on January.
Over the month, the picture was worse than that across the South West, where prices decreased 1.2%, and Torridge underperformed compared to the 1% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Torridge rose by £29,000 – putting the area eighth among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The best annual growth in the region was in the Forest of Dean, where property prices increased on average by 14.2%, to £335,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Hams gained just 0.8% in value, giving an average price of £392,000.
Owners of terraced houses fared worst in Torridge in February – they dropped 2.8% in price, to £242,032 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 9.9%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: down 2.3% monthly; up 10% annually; £475,567 average
- Semi-detached: down 2.6% monthly; up 10.3% annually; £312,252 average
- Flats: down 2.6% monthly; up 6.4% annually; £161,198 average
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Torridge spent an average of £260,000 on their property – £23,000 more than a year ago, and £77,000 more than in February 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £363,000 on average in February – 39.6% more than first-time buyers.
How do property prices in Torridge compare?
Buyers paid roughly the same as the average price in the South West (£327,000) in February for a property in Torridge. Across the South West, property prices are roughly the same as those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £495,000 on average, and 1.5 times as much as more than in Torridge. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times as much as homes in Plymouth (£221,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in 160.
Factfile
Average property price in February
- Torridge: £326,486
- The South West:£326,616
- UK: £287,506
Annual growth to February
- Torridge: +9.8%
- The South West: +5.8%
- UK: +5.5%
Best and worst annual growth in the South West
- The Forest of Dean: +14.2%
- South Hams: +0.8%