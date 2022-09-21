Torridge restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Torridge restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Patrick Jack
Wednesday 21st September 2022 9:08 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Libbaton Golf Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Fairways Drive, High Bickington, Devon was given the score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Torridge's 112 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 97 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.