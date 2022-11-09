Torridge takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Torridge takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wednesday 9th November 2022 9:58 am
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Roll Britannia, a takeaway at Ground Floor, 2 Jubilee House, Queen Street, Bideford was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Torridge's 52 takeaways with ratings, 40 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.