A touching memorial was held at the football club in Simmons Park today to commemorate an Okehampton Argyle player who recently passed away.
Dozens of footballers, fans and families gathered next to the football pitch on Saturday (April 1) to pay their respects to Tom 'Tommy' Williams, who was described as a loyal friend with a brilliant sense of humour by those who knew him.
Close friend Ben Woodhouse, said: 'We've been friends since 1998. He is possibly the most sarcastic person you have ever met and he's never not played for Okehampton (except for the time there wasn't a team when he played for North Tawton). He had an effect on a lot of people.'
Aron Ditchburn, another close friend of Tommy's, added: 'He moved up here from Cornwall when he was 14 and we have been best friends ever since. He was the one who got me into football. He was always happy. If you had a bad day he would cheer you up - that's something I'll miss.'
Tommy's friends and family had originally organised a match in honour of Tommy alongside the memorial, but due to forecasted rain only the memorial was held, which saw everyone gather around the centre circle on the pitch for a minute's silence before Tommy's football shirt and a wreath in Okehampton Argyle colours was placed in the centre.
Pick up next week's Times to read more tributes to Tommy.