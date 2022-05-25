Town adorned in red, white and blue for Jubilee

Okehampton has got out the red, white and blue ready for this week’s four-day weekend (June 2-5) in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The town centre is now festooned in bunting and Jubilee-themed hanging baskets while the town hall has added Platinum Jubilee flags to the staffs in preparation for the big weekend which will see communities across the UK and Commonwealth come together to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Okehampton will kick off the town’s celebrations with a beacon on Thursday night (June 2) at the Okehampton Showground followed by live showing of the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on OCRA’s big screens in Simmons Park on the Friday (June 3).

Saturday (June 4) will see a full day of events including a sports day in Simmons Park, tree dedication and the opening of the new zip wire alongside performance by Wren Music, the Courtenay Players, Footsteps School of Dance and the Community Choir.