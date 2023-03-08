The town council agreed there was a need for a bench which was higher than the existing seats next to the clock tower, making it easier to use.
The council agreed, at lasat week’s meeting, to buy one and to investigate the best location, whether outside the council offices or near the bus stop outside a private house.
If it was outside the offices, it would need to be a two-man size, in order to fit next to the existing flower planter.
Cllr Christian Martin said older people needed somewhere to rest or wait.