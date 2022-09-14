Town police desk to open next June
Thursday 22nd September 2022 4:00 pm
Okehampton Police Station (Tindle )
okehampton Town Council has received confirmation from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner that a police desk will open to the public in June next year.
The confirmation came in a letter from the OPCC to town clerk Emma James discussing the new CCTV in Okehampton and the ongoing issue of anti-social behaviour. ‘The front desk at Okehampton is scheduled to open in slightly under 12 months’ time, June 2023,’ it read.
‘Recruitment of staff has been ongoing and we hope that this will result in some successful appointments.’
