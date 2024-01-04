This afternoon may see further disruption to rail services across the South West as the Met Office issues a yellow rain warning.

Currently, services are running as usual but Great Western Railway (GWR) has confirmed that there may be disruption later today as rain is expected to hit South West England from 12pm today with the chance of more flooding due to the already saturated ground.

Tuesday and Wednesday saw mass disruption to train services across large areas of England as tracks were flooded and fallen trees blocked routes. The train service from Crediton to Okehampton was cancelled when strong winds stripped Okehampton Station's footbridge of its roof with large sections littering the track.

The footbridge between the two Okehampton Station platform was stripped of its roof on Tuesday (January 2) as Storm Henk battered the South West.Parts of the fallen roof littered the track, causing GWR to cancel the train service between Okehampton and Crediton, and damaged a section of fence between the platform and car park. Photo by Matthew Hill.