This afternoon may see further disruption to rail services across the South West as the Met Office issues a yellow rain warning.
Currently, services are running as usual but Great Western Railway (GWR) has confirmed that there may be disruption later today as rain is expected to hit South West England from 12pm today with the chance of more flooding due to the already saturated ground.
Tuesday and Wednesday saw mass disruption to train services across large areas of England as tracks were flooded and fallen trees blocked routes. The train service from Crediton to Okehampton was cancelled when strong winds stripped Okehampton Station's footbridge of its roof with large sections littering the track.
The yellow rain warning will remain in place until 3am tomorrow.