He said: “I am transgender and was born female and I’m transitioning to living as a man. I’m asking for help with having top surgery as the next stage of my journey through life to my aim to live as a man. But I can’t get the operation done on the NHS. It will take a long time to heal the results of the operation, but I’m prepared to go through it. After all, I’ve been through many difficulties so far on wanting to live as myself for several years now.”