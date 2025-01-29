Free trees will be given out in Hatherleigh this spring to enhance Devon’s treescape.
Anyone is welcome to collect up to five trees (along with tree guards and stakes) from a mix of native species such as crab apple, wild cherry, rowan and birch.
The collection will take place at Hatherleigh Community Centre on March 1 from 2.15pm to 3.45pm and will be on a first-come first-served basis.
The collection is supported by Devon Wildlife Trust and made possible with the National Lottery Heritage Fund to restore Devon’s woodland in the face of ash dieback disease.
All trees will be 20-40cm in height and come with a tree planting and aftercare guide but people are advised to bring their own bag.