Moving tributes have been paid by the families of three Royal Navy fliers who were killed in a helicopter crash on Dartmoor last month, as inquests into their deaths were opened.
Lt Cdr Chris Gayson, 42, Lt Lily-Mae Fisher, 31 - who was Britain's only serving female Royal Navy commando - and 24 year old Petty Officer Owen Green died when their Merlin Mk4 helicopter crashed into a field at Sourton near Okehampton in the middle of the night on Wednesday, June 3.
The trio, based at the Royal Navy Air Station at Yeovilton, Somerset, were pronounced dead at 05.17am after the aircraft crashed in a fireball while on a training exercise.
The inquest at Devon Coroner's Court in Exeter heard that the precise causes of death have yet to be established.
The families of the victims gave touching pen portraits which a coroner read out as he opened inquests into their deaths.
Lily-Mae's family said she had a passion of flying which was nurtured at university before she joined the Navy in 2019, where she completed the all arms commando course and Arctic warfare training.
She reflected on years of setbacks in training saying:"It's been a long road but I am so proud and happy to be here."
Above all Lily-Mae cared about inspiring others, speaking openly about “grit, determination and refusing to give up”.
"She was driven above all to show women and girls that nothing was beyond their reach. As she put it 'be the reason another women believes that she can'. Inspiring others was central to her life.
“She took every opportunity to push her limits, achieve more and bring out the best in those around her. We are so proud of everything she accomplished, she has left an immeasurable hole in our lives and all the lives she has touched and inspired."
At the time of her death she was on her final Merlin training exercise and was due to get her pilots' wings in June having joined the 846 Squadron in 2025.
Lt Cdr Gayson's family said he was “respected and admired” by them especially for the strength and commitment he had to follow things through.
“He combined quiet sincerity with poise and light-hearted charm, he could move effortlessly between thoughtful reflection and spirited revelry and knew the value of both.
"Intelligent, thoughtful and a highly-regarded aviator, he was always generous with his time, offering advice guidance and support to colleagues and friends alike. His humility often belied his outstanding achievements as both a Royal Navy officer and accomplished helicopter instructor."
Petty Officer Green's family said he was just 24 but had “everything to live for”.
"He had his dream job. He had the biggest grin that guaranteed you would be smiling in response. He was chivalrous and kind and never turned away from someone in need."
Senior Devon coroner Philip Spinney adjourned the inquests so that the circumstances that led to the crew’s deaths could “be fully investigated”.
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