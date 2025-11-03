RAIN is expected to turn heavy, persistent and widespread tomorrow, Tuesday, November 4 as the Met Office issues a weather warning.
Following recent bouts of wet weather, rain is expected to turn more extensive and heavy at times during the afternoon, the Exeter-based forecaster has said.
Between 20 and 30 millimetres of rain is expected widely, with some exposed south facing hills of Dartmoor likely to see more than 50 millimetres
As such, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain.
It comes into affect from 12pm on Tuesday, November 4 and lasts until 6am on Wednesday, November 5
Spray and flooding on roads is likely, with bus and train services probably affected too.
