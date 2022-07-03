Ultra marathon challenge for Okehampton runner

Robert Richards was the sole Okehampton Running Club runner at the Ham & Lyme 50k Ultra, which follows the stunning Liberty Trail that runs from Ham Hill Country Park in Somerset to Lyme Regis in Dorset.

The trail takes in some fabulous locations along the way, including the enchanting Wayford Woods, the breathtaking panoramas from Lambert’s Castle (if the mist stays away) and a number of pretty villages, before descending to wonderful Lyme Regis with its famous Cobb.

The route is based on one taken by six villagers who went to join the Monmouth Rebellion in 1685 with their pitchforks.

Robert only had his running shoes and completed the race in six hours and 36 minutes – a very good effort considering he only recently completed the demanding Tsunami Marathon.

At the weekend, Karen King and Jo Page along with ORC junior Ollie King took part in the Hope Trail Festival. The weekend involved three races which were held over a technical five mile loop around the forest. The event also had a children’s race. It was all set in a glorious country estate near Plymouth.

Ollie King set off first in the 5k, coming home in a very respectable 13th male out of a large field. Then it was Jo’s turn taking up the 24-hour challenge starting at midday.