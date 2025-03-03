The playful and glamorous fashion of the 1920s is the focus of a recently opened costume exhibition at the National Trust’s Killerton.
The stately home near Exeter is hosting ‘Unflappable, Fashioning the 1920s’ until November 2.
Focusing primarily on women’s clothing, the exhibition will showcase historic garments and accessories from the property’s extensive costume collection.
These include bead-embroidered evening gowns, a gold brocade tea gown, dresses inspired by Egyptian designs and sports attire.
The exhibition has fun with the idea of a country house weekend, looking into what might have emerged from the suitcases of visitors at a property like Killerton.
Surviving examples from Killerton’s collection on display include two silk day dresses created for Flower Roberts, later Lady Furness, and couture daywear from the Parisian fashion house, Jeanne Lanvin.
The 1920s was a time of significant change, reflected in fashion. Shorter skirts and a boyish silhouette for women challenged traditional styles, while the Art Deco movement influenced new and modern design.
The exhibition also shows that some continued to adhere to traditional forms of dress and etiquette. Visitors will also see a formal gentleman’s tail suit, which reflects the more rigid sartorial rules of the period.
Highlights include two elaborate evening gowns made for socialite Violet Mason by the Parisian couturiers Worth and Drecoll and on loan from Chastleton House. The Worth gown incorporates Egyptian revival style, and the Drecoll is medieval in inspiration.
Shelley Tobin, costume curator at Killerton, said: “I’m excited to reveal our latest fashion exhibition. I hope that the display of haute couture on show will illustrate what a stylish, vibrant and inspiring period the 1920s was, and also show how fashion was influenced by social changes and historical discoveries like the opening of Tutankhamun's tomb. We hope visitors will leave the troubles of today's world behind and come and join our glamorous 1920s party at Killerton this season.”