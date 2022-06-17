University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 42 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 42 Covid-19 patients in hospitalUniversity Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 42 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 14 was up from 35 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 tripled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 14.
Across England there were 4,722 people in hospital with Covid as of June 14, with 130 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.
The figures also show that 43 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to June 12. This was up from 34 in the previous seven days.