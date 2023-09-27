Okehampton Town Council has announced that there is a vacancy on South Ward of the council following the resignation of Cllr Ann Wood.
If no resident calls for an election by tomorrow (October 6), the vacancy will be filled via a process known as co-option which will allow councillors to choose any applicant to the position without seeking the approval of the public.
To apply for the role, applicants must satisfy at least one of several conditions which include being registered on the parish’s electoral roll and having lived or worked in the parish for at least one year.