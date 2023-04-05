HATHERLEIGH’S intrepid vicar is preparing to once again to conquer his fear of heights and take the plunge from a church tower in the name of charity.
Rev Leigh Winsbury is to abseil from the top of the tower of St Mary the Virgin Church in Exbourne on Saturday, June 17 to raise funds to fix the church roof.
The daring vicar of St John the Baptist Church in Hatherleigh and four other churches abseiled from the Hatherleigh church tower back in August last year, along with many of his parishioners, to raise money for major repairs.
He said the experience had not conquered his fear of heights at all — but he was still ready to give it another go — at another of the churches he looks after, Exbourne.
‘I abseiled at Hatherleigh last year and the problem with having five churches is that then you have to do it somewhere else,’ he said.
Appealing to other people to come and join him on the abseil at Exbourne, he said: ‘If you are thinking I missed Hatherleigh and I missed the moment then come and do this one. It is every bit as nasty. it is supposed to be shorter but it doesn’t look it and it is skinny.
Posting the vertiginous view from the top of the Exbourne church tower online, he said: ‘It will be an absolute blast, you’ll love it.’
He said it was ‘the same arrangement as Hatherleigh’ with each participant pledging to raise £50 sponsorship minimum with their jump. Both veterans of last year’s jump and newcomers to this year’s event would be welcome, he added.
‘If you did Hatherleigh and think you loved it and think I want to do it again this is it if you want to cure your phobia of heights it doesn’t work because I’m still terrified.
‘The lovely guys from Encompass will be looking after us and keeping us safe on lots of ropes, that is what I tell myself, lots of ropes, and it will be a blast. Here in Exbourne there are forms in the pub and the shop, if you want to pick one up and join in.’
Encompass Training, from nearby Meeth, support the event with their expertise to help as many people as possible take part.
Last August’s event took place through the day, with villagers gathering at the bottom of the church tower to watch people edge their way gingerly over the parapet far above them.