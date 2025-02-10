VIDEO footage of what appears to be a group of wild boar roaming freely on Dartmoor has surfaced.
The video, shared to Bespoke Engaging Education Services’ (BEES) Facebook page, seems to show a herd of six boar.
Due to excessive hunting, wild boar became extinct in the United Kingdom during the 13th century.
A revival was attempted in the 1700s, but the population, under constant pressure from hunting, was not able to re-establish.
In the 20th century the animal was introduced as livestock.
And it is the hogs that managed to escape captivity in the 1980s and 1990s that subsequently bred, re-establishing the population.
At present, the largest population, totalling around 1,000 animals, is in Kent, with the Forest of Dean and Dorest also being home to boar.
Bespoke Engaging Education Services’ founder, Nathan Potts, said: ‘One of our contacts had an unexpected encounter on Saturday, February 8, in Dartmoor National Park - a group of six boar, casually going about their piggy business!
‘At first, she spotted a sow, with three well grown youngsters.
‘Shortly after, two more adults joined them, suggesting that they are already breeding and establishing themselves on the moor.
‘With no natural predators in the UK, wild boar populations can grow rapidly, leading to crop destruction, habitat damage, and conflicts with humans and livestock.
‘At the same time, some conservationists argue that boar play a vital role in restoring ecosystems, improving biodiversity through their rooting behaviour.’
The video was submitted to Nathan anonymously, and the BEES founder has stressed the point of not mentioning where the boar were filmed for fear of possible negative interactions between them and humans.
‘Unfortunately, we are not able to share the location for a number of reasons’ Nathan said.
‘The fact these boar were very unfazed by humans makes them quite a concern.
‘There is also the fear that poachers may target them’ Nathan added.
For more than a decade, ramblers, dog walkers and those traversing Dartmoor have reported sightings of wild boar, though video-footage is scant.
A dozen boar were spotted near Buckland Monachorum and Roborough, according to a BBC article from 2007.
Some people's dogs were said to have been threatened, including one belonging to an 80-year-old woman, who beat them off after they surrounded her pet.
The number of animals in the reported Dartmoor population is not known.
Favouring deciduous and mixed forests, wild boar can thrive in a variety of habitats, including wetlands, shrub land, and coastal areas.