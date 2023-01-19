BRATTON Clovelly Parish Hall is a vital centre for activities for all ages.
Everything from the Badminton Club to the Under 5s to the Bratton Belles, a local Ladies’ group, meet at the hall.
The Bratton Belles, hand ringers, recently supported the hall through a village calendar, selling out and raising £300 towards the venue’s appeal to replace the floor, which has been costed at £50,000 to replace.
Hall chairman Philip Gilbert and the other dedicated committee members are trying to boost use of the hall back to pre-covid levels. ‘We are very lucky it was really slow with a lot of people wanting to stay socially distanced and nervous about going out or being in large groups, but now, after that two-year break, groups are coming back out,’ said Philip. ‘We are still struggling to get volunteers to help but we are busy. We have Badminton which is a very busy group, and Bowls, Art and the Garden Group. We have got the Under Fives. We also have the Warm Welcome, Warm Space every Thursday where we offer teas, coffees, cake and soup.
‘We managed to secure a grant from West Devon Borough Council for that, but several locals are volunteering to make the soup for us which is good. Saying that, we don’t get a huge amount of people coming along. I think a lot of people are very proud in this area and think it might not be for them. This is a shame because it is about the companionship and bringing the community together just as much as it is about the provision of a warm and welcoming space and the food. We started Warm Welcome, Warm Space to try and get people out more and make new friends socially and bring the community together. We have table tennis that’s been kindly donated amd a pool table along with other board games for anyone who wants to play. It is all free but if you want to leave a donation you are more than welcome. We are fundraising for the new floor as already mentioned. It is a hell of a lot to find and we are doing well but we are still £15,000 short.’
He added: ‘The hall was actually built in 1982 by local parishioners. It is right in the centre of Bratton Clovelly. This is a rural area, we are open for everyone. We have just had WiFi installed as we have a few smaller rooms as well as the main large hall and we want to encourage businesses and people who want to hold meetings to use the spaces. Wifi is essential as it makes the space more versatile. We are trying to get the building used as much as possible. We have a fully fitted kitchen and a fully licensed bar area which allows us to do anything really, from weddings to Bar or Bat Mitzvahs, children’s parties and more! We had a wedding booked just the other day. Children’s parties with entertainers and bouncy castles are very popular. We have car boot sales on our playing field and a produce show in the summer. Every year in May, the local garden group and others get together to organise the annual plant sale for FORCE Cancer Charity.’
He said the parish hall ‘absolutely makes a difference’ to the village, but needed more volunteers. ‘We could do so much more if we could get more people coming forward, he said. ‘Committee meetings are held every first Monday evening of the month at 8pm, please do come along we would love to welcome you.’ A fundraiser quiz night is being held on Friday, February 3 at 7.30pm in aid of Roadford Lake Rowing Club and Bratton Clovelly Parish Hall Floor Fund. See the hall’s Facebook page.