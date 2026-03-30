Village pupils are enjoying some exiting outdoor activities away from the classroom.
Children at Lifton Community Academy, part of the Learning Academy Partnership, are making the most of their new outdoor play area.
The space gives the younger children a safe and engaging environment to explore and develop, featuring trikes, water play and a range of other equipment designed to encourage active learning, coordination and imaginative play.
The ‘outdoor classroom’ encourages physical activity, teamwork and confidence among the youngest pupils, while complementing the school’s wider early years foundation curriculum.
Headteacher Adam Hill said: “It’s been a joy to see our youngest pupils enjoying their new outdoor play area to build skills and confidence out in the sun together.”
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